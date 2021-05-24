Jarvis Landry has historically been a high-volume, low efficiency wide receiver. Unfortunately, the arrival of Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland means high volume only exists in the running game. That means Landry is no longer more than a No. 3 receiver you should draft in Round 7 in PPR, even later in non-PPR. Even with Odell Beckham injured last year, Landry set career lows in targets, receptions and touchdowns. With Beckham expected back in 2021, it's hard to project Landry for better than he did in 2020; in fact, you should probably expect worse on a per-game basis.