Jason Huntley will compete for a role with the Eagles this season, but he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Huntley will likely open the season behind Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Kerryon Johnson and Jordan Howard. In 2020, Huntley appeared in five games and combined for just two PPR points. It's doubtful he'll make a significant Fantasy impact this season barring one or more injuries to the Eagles' backfield.