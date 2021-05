Over the past three seasons, Jason Myers has made 80 of 88 field goals (91%), including a perfect 24 for 24 in 2020. The Seahawks love that consistency, but they don't typically give Myers a ton of field-goal tries. A Seattle kicker has finished as a top-15 option each of the past three seasons, but not top-12. Myers is only worth drafting in leagues with 14-plus rosters.