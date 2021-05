Jason Sanders finished 2020 as the No. 1 Fantasy kicker, and he should be considered a starting option once again this year. He's worth drafting in all leagues with a last-round pick. Sanders was second in the NFL last season with 36 made field goals, tied for first with eight field goals of at least 50 yards and also had 36 PATs. He should once again have the chance for another productive season in 2021 and is among the top players at his position.