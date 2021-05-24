Javonte Williams is set to be among the most popular rookies taken in Fantasy drafts. Built like a linebacker, the North Carolina product is a strong, violent runner with good burst, balance, and very quick cuts. He also has very good hands and is as close as a rookie can be to being an effective pass blocker. As part of a two-back committee with the Tar Heels, Williams rumbled for 19 touchdowns (along with three more through the air) and over 1,400 total yards. His experience sharing touches will help him deal with Melvin Gordon in 2021. If you draft Williams (21 years old), you're hoping Gordon (28) fades sooner than later, leaving Williams as the primary back. Gordon's pedigree will make him the first back taken in drafts, but Williams' potential in this offense cannot be ignored. Eager seasonal Fantasy drafters might find themselves reaching for Williams by the end of Round 7, while others would pleasantly take him by Round 9. He'll definitely be a Round 6 or 7 choice in Dynasty start-ups and keeper leagues, and bank on him getting nabbed between sixth and ninth overall in rookie-only formats.