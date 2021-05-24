The Dolphins spent the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft on receiver Jaylen Waddle, and he has the chance to be the No. 1 option in the passing game in Miami in his rookie campaign. He'll compete with DeVante Parker, Will Fuller and Mike Gesicki for targets, but Waddle has a history with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from their time together at Alabama. Hopefully, that rapport is evident from Week 1. Waddle was impressive for the Tide; on just 133 collegiate targets, Waddle produced 1,999 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 106 catches. He should be drafted as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in seasonal leagues with a mid-round pick. In rookie-only drafts, Waddle should be selected as a top-five overall pick.