Jeff Wilson was technically the 49ers' most productive rusher in 2020, but no San Francisco running back has been able to claim that title in consecutive years during Kyle Shanahan's tenure. Wilson had four games with at least 15 PPR points in 2020, but only once did they come in back-to-back weeks (Weeks 16 and 17). That was the case for all of the 49ers' rushers last year -- injuries and ineffective play forced Shanahan to pivot almost weekly. So it shouldn't be surprising that the team drafted two more backs -- Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell -- effectively putting their incumbent rushing stable on notice. Wilson is a physical rusher with underrated hands, but a lack of elusiveness and a disappointing 59% short-yardage conversion rate in 2020 cripples his chances to be the main guy. He'll have to outplay his plentiful competition to even sniff a chance at dominating carries, then he'll have to stay healthy, which he's struggled to do through three NFL seasons. Expect Wilson to get taken around or just after 120th overall as decent Fantasy running back depth who will have a chance to help out for a couple of weeks at some point during the year.