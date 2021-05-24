Jerick McKinnon will compete to serve as the Chiefs' third-down back this preseason. It's a decent role that may result in around 40 or so receptions provided McKinnon stays active. He's coming off a season where he totaled a career-best six scores, but his rushing average has fallen below 4.0 yards each of his past three seasons including 2020, his first year playing football since 2017 due to injuries. Figuring to be kept under 10 touches per game, McKinnon is nothing more than late-round PPR fodder. You might cut him after Week 1 or 2.