There will be at least one Fantasy manager in every draft who will ignore what happened in 2020 and want Jerry Jeudy on their roster. That's because the former ballyhooed prospect remains loaded with potential despite a cratered rookie season that included 12 drops (second-most in NFL), a 46% catch rate (third-worst among qualifying players) and just 3.3 receptions per game. The silver lining? Jeudy ranked sixth among wideouts with 1,529 air yards, sixth in receiving average with 16.5, and 19th with 5.46 yards after catch per reception. To reach his ceiling, Jeudy will have to outplay all of his teammates, including Courtland Sutton, and put up big numbers with the Broncos' inferior quarterbacks. It seems like the odds are against him, which is why anyone who does target him must do so after 75th overall on Draft Day -- perhaps higher only in long-term formats.