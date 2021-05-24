The Jets DST was among the worst Fantasy options in 2020, and we'll find out if the unit can improve this season. We need to see it first, and the Jets DST is not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Jets added key free agents in Carl Lawson, Vinny Curry, Sheldon Rankins, Jarrad Davis and Lamarcus Joyner, but the biggest addition is likely new head coach Robert Saleh, who was the former defensive coordinator with the 49ers. If Saleh can work his magic with the Jets, then maybe the Jets DST can become a waiver-wire addition during the season.