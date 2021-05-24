Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers is on extremely shaky ground after the franchise drafted Trey Lance with an early first-round pick. Hampered by injuries and underwhelming play since 2018, Garoppolo figures to serve as a placeholding veteran signal-caller until the inexperienced Lance hones his craft (or until the Niners fall out of playoff contention). The only way Garoppolo's value picks itself up from the mat is if he's traded, and even then he'll be an underwhelming No. 2 quarterback, but at least he'd have a little more time on his side. Only Fantasy managers in desperate search for a No. 2 quarterback should consider Garoppolo as a warm body who should make at least four starts to begin the year.