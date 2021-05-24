If we were ranking quarterbacks based on upside, Joe Burrow would be a top-12 option easily, but his inexperience and recovery from a torn ACL means he's more of a borderline No. 1 in a one-quarterback league who shouldn't be drafted until Round 8 at the earliest. Burrow was on pace for 4,400 passing yards in his nine complete games, but like many rookies, his touchdown rate (3.2%) was a detriment to his Fantasy value. While he's not a "running" quarterback, Burrow did run in the red zone last year and should give you another two to four scores on the ground. The addition of Ja'Marr Chase gives Burrow one of the most talented receiving corps in football. That, coupled with a high volume passing attack, gives him top-five upside if everything goes right.