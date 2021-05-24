Joe Mixon is a top-12 back in all formats, worthy of a pick early in Round 2. This will be Mixon's first year in Cincinnati without Giovani Bernard, who has averaged 52 targets per year the past four seasons. Mixon's career high in catches is 43, but without Bernard we expect Mixon to top 50 catches. The only thing left stopping Mixon from being a top-five back is whether the Bengals offense and offensive line can push him over the top. For that to happen they'll need to improve on Mixon's 3.6 yards per carry from 2020 and get him to double-digit touchdowns for the first time in his career. Don't rule either out.