John Brown signed with the Raiders this offseason, and he could be the No. 1 receiver in Las Vegas this year. Brown should be considered a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. Brown had a down season in Buffalo in 2020, which was marred by injuries, and he missed eight games and parts of others. When healthy, he had five outings with at least 13 PPR points in the eight games he appeared in. He should step into Nelson Agholor's role as the No. 1 receiver for Derek Carr, and Agholor just had 48 catches for 896 yards and eight touchdowns on 82 targets. The Raiders' top pass-catcher should remain tight end Darren Waller, and we'll see if Henry Ruggs III can improve in his second year. But Brown should see close to 100 targets and has the chance to be productive in this offense.