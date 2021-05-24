Taylor ended up where many expected him to be by the start of his second season: as a consensus first-round pick in all leagues. Of course, those of you who drafted him as a rookie know the path to getting to that place was anything but a straight line. Taylor opened the season as a backup, but quickly became the starter with Marlon Mack's injury. And then ... nothing really happened for a while. He got around a dozen carries and a few targets per week for a few months, and even found himself effectively benched for a stretch in November when both Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines surpassed him at one point. Taylor eventually locked up the No. 1 role down the stretch, rushing for 651 yards and seven touchdowns over his final five games and averaging nearly 20 carries per game. He'll enter 2021 as the unquestioned top option in Indy and is one of the few backs with the potential to challenge for the No. 1 overall spot if he earns a larger role in the passing game. He ended up being exactly what we expected in the end.