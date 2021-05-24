For about a day, it looked like Jonnu Smith might belong among the elites of the position after signing with the Patriots. The subsequent signing of Hunter Henry unfortunately dims his prospects quite a bit and pushes him back to the fringes of the starting TE tier instead. Smith is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands, and a smart offense will find ways to get him the ball all over the field. He's a threat to find the end zone whenever he touches it, a rare quality for a tight end. However, New England figures to be a pretty low-volume passing attack, and it's not clear he'll be more of a priority than Henry in the offense, which makes him a high-upside, low-floor tight end to target in the later rounds.