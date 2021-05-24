Jordan Howard is back with the Eagles this season, and we'll see if he can unseat Boston Scott and beat out rookie Kenneth Gainwell and veteran Kerryon Johnson for the No. 2 job behind Miles Sanders. Howard is only worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues if he's No. 2 on the depth chart coming out of training camp. After being cut by Miami in 2020, Howard returned to Philadelphia and had limited work with seven carries for 27 yards. The 26-year-old was previously a solid performer for Philadelphia back in 2019, recording 119 carries for 525 yards and nine scores that season. If Sanders is healthy then Howard will have minimal production, but we could see Howard as a potential waiver-wire addition if Sanders were to miss any time due to injury.