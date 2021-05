Josh Adams is back with the Jets this season, and he'll look to compete for a role as a reserve running back. The Jets have Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Lamical Perine and Ty Johnson on the roster, and Adams isn't expected to get significant touches, barring an injury. He's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, even though Adams averaged just 4.1 PPR points per game in 2020 with the Jets in eight appearances.