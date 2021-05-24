Josh Allen finished 2020 as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in total points (No. 4 in points per game at 28.4), and he has the chance to be a top-five quarterback again this season. He should be drafted soon after Patrick Mahomes comes off the board, which will likely be in Round 3 or 4 of one-quarterback formats and Round 1 in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Allen, thanks to the addition of standout receiver Stefon Diggs, had his first season with more than 4,500 passing yards and 35 touchdowns in 2020. Thankfully, he continued to use his legs with his third season in a row of at least 400 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He's a dual-threat quarterback in a pass-happy offense, and he should continue to post dominant stats. While he did lose John Brown this offseason, the addition of Emmanuel Sanders should help offset that. And Diggs, Cole Beasley and hopefully the emergence of Gabriel Davis should help Allen continue to excel. He should again be one the best Fantasy quarterbacks in 2021.