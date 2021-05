Josh Doctson is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve wide receiver. He is not worth drafting in any Fantasy leagues. Docston, the 22nd overall pick by Washington in the 2016 NFL Draft, opted out of the 2020 season. He was signed by the Jets, who released him in May. Even if he lands with a team prior to training camp, Doctson is not expected to make much of a Fantasy impact this year.