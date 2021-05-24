Josh Jacobs is certainly a startable Fantasy running back, but the past 12 months haven't been kind to him. He finished 14th among rushers in PPR points per game at 14.3, but actually scored at least that many points just five times in 15 games. He was more consistent in non-PPR formats, which shouldn't be that surprising considering he averaged 2.2 catches a game in 2020. Jacobs was also a mess in short-yardage goal-line situations, scoring on just 5 of 16 tries from three yards or closer. Then this offseason, the Raiders let three capable offensive linemen go and spent decent salary-cap space on Kenyan Drake. He figures to keep Jacobs off the field in most passing situations and might even replace him in goal-to-go opportunities (Drake scored on 8 of 19 tries from three yards or closer last year). Point is, Jacobs shouldn't be overvalued in Fantasy drafts, especially PPR formats. Late Round 3 is the spot to draft him in reception-based formats; early Round 3 is acceptable if catches do not count.