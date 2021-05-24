Lambo has been one of the most reliable kickers in the league for years, but he missed significant time in 2020 with a hip injury, and it's not clear how that will affect him moving forward. The Jaguars re-signed Aldrick Rosas this offseason, which may be a hint that they aren't confident in Lambo being ready for the start of the season. If Lambo is healthy, he's a solid Fantasy kicker who makes the most of the opportunities he gets, but he's usually just a streaming option when the Jaguars are projected to put up points.