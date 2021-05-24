Josh Palmer was a savvy pick by the Chargers, for he has potential to be their No. 3 receiver as soon as this season. His stats from Tennessee won't wow you, but he played with a bad quarterback. Of his four scores in 2020, three came against top-level SEC competition, including Patrick Surtain II. Palmer has good size and is a good route-runner, but he's more rangy than technical and isn't a speedster. If anything, he's a complementary target for Justin Herbert to lean on with developmental potential. He's unlikely to get snagged in seasonal leagues unless he shines in the preseason, but long-termers should keep an eye out for him late in start-up Dynasty formats. Palmer also may make the cut as a late second-round pick in rookie-only drafts.