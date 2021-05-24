Josh Reynolds will compete for playing time with the Titans, presumably with rookie Dez Fitzpatrick as his main competition. Chances are both will play a bunch as the Titans receiving corps is rather thin once you get past starter A.J. Brown. Reynolds posted career-highs in targets, catches, yards and catch rate in 2020 and has some upside as a downfield receiver thanks to his speed. If he can sustain some consistency with the opportunity provided, kind of like how Corey Davis did in 2020, then he'll have a shot to contribute as a low-end No. 3 option. There's almost no risk to taking him with a late-round pick, but remember, the Titans offense hasn't accumulated even 500 pass attempts in a season since 2016.