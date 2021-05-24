Joshua Kelley hopes that a strong preseason can push him into the No. 2 running back role with the Chargers. Problem is, he had a strong preseason as a rookie and even carried it into his first two games, then absolutely self-combusted. From Week 3 on, Kelley averaged 3.0 yards per rush, scored one measly touchdown, and eventually became a regular on the inactive list. The Chargers drafted physical back Larry Rountree III and still have Justin Jackson on the roster, so Kelley has plenty of competition. Whoever wins the role behind Ekeler will be worth a bench spot in Fantasy, but until it's known who it'll be, drafters shouldn't spend a pick before Round 12 on any of them.