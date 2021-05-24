JuJu Smith-Schuster is a high-end No. 2 WR worth a selection as early as Round 4 in PPR leagues. If his efficiency regresses to his career norm, he could be even more than that. Smith-Schuster saw his yards per catch plummet to 8.6 in 2020, more than five yards per catch off his career average heading into the year. Considering he caught 97 passes, that's a lot of meat left on the bone. Part of that was due to his average depth of target, which crashed to 5.5 yards, but he also did less after the catch. Considering his age, we should expect at least some bounce back, which gives him WR1 upside.