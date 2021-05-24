A combination of his age, injury history, the continued development of Calvin Ridley and the addition of perceived run-first play caller Arthur Smith has deflated Julio Jones' ADP this offseason. The end result is likely to be the cheapest you'll be able to draft him since his breakout season. But are we sure that's the right way to approach Julio in 2021? For starters, Matt Ryan returns and you can count on one hand how many QB-WR duos have a better rapport. Also, Julio showed no signs of slowing down in 2020 when healthy. As for the addition of Smith, a run-first approach is only possible if the Falcons defense cooperates, and that unit is multiple years away from being an above-average group. Buy low on Jones for 2021.