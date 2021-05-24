The Chicago Bears' plan for 2021 appears to be Justin Fields on the bench learning from Andy Dalton. But Fields may just have the talent to change their minds in training camp. Fields has just about everything you'd look for in a Fantasy quarterback prospect. He averaged 9.2 yards per pass attempt in college and completed nearly 70% of his passes. At the same time, he runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and ran for 10 touchdowns in 2019. If everything goes right, we could be talking about Fields in the same conversation as Trevor Lawrence. Because of the uncertainty over when we'll see Fields on the field, he's no more than a late round dart throw in redraft leagues. In Dynasty, Fields is a second-round pick in one-quarterback rookie-only drafts and a top-three rookie pick if you can start more than one quarterback.