Justin Herbert endeared himself to Fantasy managers with his smash-hit rookie season, and now the expectations have been set for another monster season. Herbert was great -- 25.5 Fantasy points per game with some great week-to-week consistency -- yet there's still more room for improvement. His 5.2% passing touchdown rate ranked 14th, his 18% bad-throw rate ranked 12th and he averaged just 3.7 rush attempts per game. Improvement in those categories would further fuel his efficiency and create a Fantasy stat machine. Also helping Herbert's cause is new offensive playcaller Joe Lombardi, a Sean Payton disciple who leaned heavily on the pass when he was in Detroit, and an improving offensive line, which includes top-rated center Corey Linsley and top rookie pick left tackle Rashawn Slater. His 2021 schedule runs into a handful of tough defenses like the Ravens, Patriots, Steelers and Washington, but really isn't a deterrent. Everything points to Herbert returning as a top-10 (and maybe top-five) Fantasy quarterback. Savvy Fantasy managers will let others rush to draft quarterbacks while waiting to sneak Herbert onto rosters at an incredible value starting in Round 7.