Justin Jackson will compete for the No. 2 running back role with the Chargers this preseason. He actually had a shot to be the team's No. 1 running back when Austin Ekeler got hurt last year and wasn't bad, garnering 13.3 PPR points per game for three weeks before getting hurt himself. In fact, Jackson's missed 19 games over three seasons. Keep that in mind when you think about Jackson. Rookie Larry Rountree will compete for the gig along with Joshua Kelley. None are worth anything more than a late-round speculative pick.