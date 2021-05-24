All Jefferson did in his first year was produce one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time in one of the most efficient manners imaginable. While that does scream regression, his talent and production also scream No. 1 receiver you should draft in Round 2 or Round 3. What makes Jefferson's rookie numbers even more impressive is that he only had six catches for 72 yards in his first two games combined. Over the next 14 weeks he averaged 5.9 catches and 95 yards per week. While he can't maintain his 11.2 yards per target from 2020, he could maintain the 26% target share he enjoyed in those final 14 weeks. Even with the regression, any kind of increase in pass volume for the Vikings would make Jefferson a threat to Davante Adams as the No. 1 wide receiver in Fantasy. In Dynasty, he's already a threat as a Tier 1 receiver worth a first-round pick in a Dynasty startup.