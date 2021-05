Since Lamar Jackson took over as starting quarterback, Justin Tucker has seen his field goal opportunities dwindle. The past two seasons are the only two in his career with fewer than 30 attempts and his only two with more than 50 extra points. That makes Tucker more of a kicker you should settle for in the final round than someone you should target. He figures to be a solid starter, but the Ravens' efficiency makes it unlikely Tucker will be a true difference maker.