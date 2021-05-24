KJ Hamler caught a touchdown every 10 receptions as a rookie but really didn't flash much until the end of the season. Fantasy managers are hoping for much more in his sophomore campaign. Primarily playing in the slot, Hamler caught just five passes for plays of 20-plus yards (two were catch-and-runs), not exactly what the world was hoping for from a guy with sub-4.3 speed. Not only should Hamler reprise his roles in the return game, but he should also be a fixture in three-receiver sets and have a handful of standout weeks. It's only enough to make him worth drafting late in deeper formats and in leagues that reward special-teams yards, but Hamler will have some streaming appeal as a high-upside flex. Bank on finding him off waivers during the year.