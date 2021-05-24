The Giants selected rookie receiver Kadarius Toney at No. 20 overall in the first round from Florida, and he will look to make an impact in a crowded receiving corps in 2021. Toney is worth drafting with a late-round flier in all seasonal Fantasy leagues, and he's a second-round selection in rookie-only drafts for Dynasty formats. Toney might not make a huge Fantasy impact as a rookie since the Giants have Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton at receiver, and Toney will likely open the season fourth on the depth chart. But Toney will eventually take over for Shepard in the slot, although that might not happen until 2022. He's a tremendous playmaker, and hopefully Toney can connect with quarterback Daniel Jones right away. If that happens, Toney can be a star.