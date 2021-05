Kaden Smith will be the No. 3 TE for the Giants at best in 2021, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Giants added Kyle Rudolph this offseason, and Evan Engram remains the No. 1 tight end coming into the year. Smith will need an injury to one or both of Engram and Rudolph to be Fantasy relevant this season, and even then it's doubtful Smith will make much of a Fantasy impact this year.