Fairbairn remains one of the steadiest kickers in the league, making 87.1% of his attempts in 2020, including four of six from 50-plus yards. As long as Deshaun Watson is around, the Texans should be a pretty good offense, and that should make Fairbairn a viable Fantasy option. If the Texans have a good Week 1 matchup, Fairbairn could be worth your last-round pick.