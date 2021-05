Kalen Ballage parlayed a mostly solid stint with the Chargers into a chance to have a role in the Steelers offense. With the Bolts in 2020, Ballage handled the rock at least 15 times in three straight games, averaging a good-for-him 3.7 yards per rush with 14 receptions. It'll probably take an injury to rookie Najee Harris for Ballage to matter in the Pittsburgh offense. Keep him off Fantasy rosters for now.