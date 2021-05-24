Kareem Hunt is a bit of unicorn for Fantasy purposes. He is a borderline No. 2 running back with Nick Chubb healthy, and he has league-winning upside as a quasi-handcuff if Chubb goes down. That makes Hunt worth a fifth-round pick in PPR leagues, but he has more upside than anyone else who will be available at that point. In 2020, Chubb left Week 4 with an injury and Hunt was a top-eight running back in all formats. After Chubb returned, Hunt ranked 18th in PPR, one spot behind where he finished in the final eight games of 2019. Hunt's new contract with the Browns makes it likely he'll be sharing with Chubb until he's 28 years old, which means he's more of a high-end No. 3 running back for Dynasty purposes. This offseason may very well be the best time to sell in that format.