Keenan Allen has established himself as a high-volume receiver in a consistently pass-friendly offense, and it should remain that way in 2021. What's particularly exciting, however, is his growing target share, up from 8.5 per game in 2018 to 9.3 in 2019 to a whopping 10.5 in 2020. Anytime a good-hands man like Allen sees that kind of bump in footballs headed his way, Fantasy managers should get excited. One big reason for it: Justin Herbert, the Chargers' young quarterback, with whom Allen scored at least 14 PPR points in 9 of 13 games last season. That connection figures to stay strong, and a favorable schedule helps, making Allen a candidate for another 100-catch, 1,000-yard season. Hopefully the touchdowns come in bunches after he tied a career-high with eight last year. Allen is a safe top-30 pick in PPR, but in non-PPR formats, bank on him falling closer to 40th overall.