Coutee finally showed some signs of life late in 2020 and could be a worthwhile late-round sleeper pick in 2021 drafts as he looks to build on his solid close. Coutee was inactive most of the first half of the season, but when Will Fuller was suspended and Randall Cobb was hurt, he stepped up, catching 27 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns over the final five games of the season. If Deshaun Watson is back, Coutee could be a viable Fantasy option if the two can build on that connection, but he shouldn't be a priority in drafts -- especially with the addition of rookie Nico Collins, who could emerge as the No. 3 option.