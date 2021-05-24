The Vikings selected Kellen Mond in Round 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mond has an excellent chance to back up Kirk Cousins as a rookie, but he won't likely see the field barring an injury, so he can be ignored in redraft leagues. In Dynasty, Mond is worth a fourth-round pick in a one-quarterback rookie-only league and he could be bumped as high as the end of Round 2 in leagues where you can start more than one quarterback. Longterm, Mond has top-12 upside, but he may have to wait multiple years for that opportunity. Even in 2022, Cousins has $45 million guaranteed.