Kendrick Bourne parlayed a year with career-bests in receptions and yards into a new contract with the Patriots. New England completely revamped its passing game this offseason, making Bourne one of several new pass-catchers on the roster. His versatility to line up wide and in the slot will give him a chance at seeing good playing time, but he'll still have to earn his spot on a week-to-week basis. That means he'll have to cut down on the six drops he had last season. A longshot to even come close to leading the Patriots in targets from game to game, Bourne would need to build on his 2020 legacy in an offense that doesn't figure to pass a ton. The situation and the track record of underwhelming numbers makes Bourne's identity one to pass on in the quest for Fantasy supremacy.