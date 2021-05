Kene Nwangwu was a return specialist at Iowa State who never had more than 61 rush attempts in a season. That makes him someone you can avoid in any league that doesn't give credit for return yards. He'll be at best third on the depth chart at running back in Minnesota and it would be surprising if he ever earned a significant role on offense. If your league does give points for return yards, Nwangwu can be drafted in the third or fourth round of rookie-only drafts.