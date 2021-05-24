The Eagles selected rookie running back Kenneth Gainwell in the fifth round of the NFL Draft out of Memphis, and he could be No. 2 on the depth chart this season behind Miles Sanders. Gainwell will compete with Boston Scott, Kerryon Johnson and Jordan Howard for that role, but Gainwell could work on passing downs in tandem with Sanders. As such, Gainwell is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all seasonal leagues, with his value slightly higher in PPR. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Gainwell is worth selecting in Round 2. Gainwell opted out of the 2020 season at Memphis, but in 2019 he had 231 carries for 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns, as well as 51 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns. He could be a good weapon for Jalen Hurts in the passing game.