Golladay signed with the New York Giants in the offseason, where he'll likely experience a downgrade in quarterback play and possibly target share. Still, Golladay is too talented to be ranked outside the top 24 wide receivers in PPR and he's well worth a pick in the fifth round in that format. Golladay has one of the biggest gaps in value depending on whether catches count in your league. In non-PPR leagues he could be viewed as a borderline No. 1 receiver, but it's hard to project that kind of volume in full PPR. He's never averaged more than eight targets per game and it's hard to see that changing on a team that was in the bottom third of the league in wide receiver target rate last year and now gets Saquon Barkley back.