Don't rule out drafting Kenyan Drake if you can pluck him at a very good value. How will he fit in behind Josh Jacobs in Las Vegas? Well, Drake was actually more effective in goal-to-go carries with the Cardinals (8 of 19) than Jacobs was last year (5 of 16). The Raiders have also made mention of Drake's receiving experience -- he caught 50-plus passes in 2018 and 2019 while Jacobs averaged 1.9 catches per game in his time with the Raiders. Those could be two of several specialty roles Drake gets with Las Vegas, giving him some mild Fantasy potential. It won't result in as many touches as he had with Arizona (15.9 carries per game in 2020) unless Jacobs gets hurt or benched for being ineffective, which would then open up Drake to more work. Ultimately, expect no more than 10 touches per game from Drake in a given week, but some of those touches could be catches and touchdowns. Round 8 or 9 feels like the right time to draft Drake as either a top-notch backup or as a starter on a Zero-RB roster.