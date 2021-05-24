Kerryon Johnson was cut by the Lions and claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles, where he'll join another crowded backfield. With Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kennth Gainwell already there, Johnson shouldn't be taken in redraft formats as anything more than a dart throw at the end of your drafts unless he clearly wins the No. 2 job behind Sanders. The former second-round pick will still be 24 years old when the season begins, so he's worth a stash in most Dynasty leagues. With the right opportunity, Johnson could still be a productive back in Fantasy, and he's a free agent after 2021.