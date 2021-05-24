Billed as a sleeper who shot up boards in Dynasty leagues after the Buccaneers drafted him, Ke'Shawn Vaughn's rookie season was ultimately a wash. He didn't become "James White South" in a rookie season that was effectively a wash after Vaughn got off to the slowest of starts missing a huge chunk of training camp on the COVID-19 list. Vaughn eventually played a few snaps during his rookie season, but he never carved out a significant role. If the Buccaneers don't draft a pass-catching RB, keep an eye on Vaughn's role in training camp. If you see him start to take the majority of passing down snaps in practice and with Tom Brady's first team offense in the preseason, he's worth investing one of your last picks on. This seems unlikely, however, following Tampa's decision to sign Gio Bernard.