Cousins is best drafted as a No. 2 quarterback in the double-digit rounds, but he's one of the more reliable options you can say that about. Cousins has finished as a top-12 quarterback in five of the past six seasons. So why don't we draft him that way? For starters, it's difficult to compare 2015-18 Cousins to what he's been the past two years. The Vikings have morphed into one of the most run-heavy offenses in football, which is why Cousins missed the mark in 2019, and needed a career-best 6.8% touchdown rate to sneak into the top 12 in 2020. Even with the emergence of Justin Jefferson, you should expect Cousins to regress back towards his career norm in 2021, which means he won't crack the top 12 passers unless Mike Zimmer has a complete change of heart. Cousins' reliability does make him an excellent second quarterback in a two-QB league.