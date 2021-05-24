Pitts is viewed by many as a generational TE prospect -- and for good reason. Not only did Pitts test so well athletically, but he backed it up with production and game film. He routinely beat SEC CBs when lined up as a receiver, and both linebackers and safeties when lined up as a tight end. His massive catch radius, ball skills and strong hands should immediately make him Atlanta's No. 1 red-zone option. He should be drafted as a TE1 in Fantasy, and outside of the big three TEs, he has the most Fantasy upside at the position even as a rookie.